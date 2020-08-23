1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
2. “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” by Michael Cohen
3. “Sunny the Bunny: Goes to Camp” by Jace Higgins and Paige Bekish
4. “Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars: The Ascendancy Trilogy #1)” by Timothy Zahn
5. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
6. “Royal: A Novel” by Danielle Steel
7. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
8. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
9. “Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes (Signed Book)” by Lauren Akins and Mark Dagostino
10. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
11. “How to Write One Song: Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back (Signed Book)” by Jeff Tweedy
12. “Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion (Signed Book)” by Bad Religion
13. “The One and Only Ivan (Newbery Medal Winner)” by Katherine Applegate and Patricia Castelao
14. “The 99 Percent Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design” by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
15. “The Jackal (Signed Book)” by J.R. Ward
16. “Rhythm of War (Signed Book) (Stormlight Archive Series #4)” by Brandon Sanderson
17. “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves
18. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
19. “Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink (Signed Book)” by Sean Hannity
20. “Betty” by Tiffany McDaniel
