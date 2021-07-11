1. “Persona 5: Mementos Mission Volume 1 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Rokuro Saito
2. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
3. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today (Signed Book)” by Valerie Bertinelli
4. “This Bright Future: A Memoir (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Bobby Hall
5. “The Paper Palace (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Miranda Cowley Heller
6. “Any Way the Wind Blows (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Simon Snow Series #3)” by Rainbow Rowell
7. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters
8. “Till the End” by CC Sabathia and Chris Smith
9. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
10. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
11. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
12. “Falling” by T.J. Newman
13. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel” by Quentin Tarantino
14. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
15. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover
16. “Stories to Tell (Signed Book)” by Richard Marx
17. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Signed Book) (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
18. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
19. “The First 21 (Signed Book)” by Nikki Sixx
20. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid