1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (B&N Exclusive Gift Edition)” by Charlie Mackesy
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
3. “A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection” by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss
4. “Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real” by Charli D’Amelio
5. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition (includes blue-eyed boy scout elf)” by Carol V. Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell
6. “The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek
7. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition (includes blue-eyed girl scout elf)” by Carol V. Aebersold, Chanda Bell and Coe Steinwart
8. “Cat Kid Comic Club (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dav Pilkey
9. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott
10. “The MeatEater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival” by Steven Rinella
11. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann
12. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
13. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
14. “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen (Snoop Dogg Cookbook, Celebrity Cookbook with Soul Food Recipes)” by Snoop Dogg
15. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline
16. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition (includes brown-eyed boy scout elf)” by Carol V. Aebersold, Chanda A. Bell and Coe Steinwart
17. “Beautiful Boards: 50 Amazing Snack Boards for Any Occasion” by Maegan Brown
18. “The Deep End (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #15)” by Jeff Kinney
19. “Never Feed a Yeti Spaghetti” by Make Believe Ideas
20. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition (includes brown-eyed girl scout elf)” by Carol V. Aebersold, Chanda Bell and Coe Steinwart
