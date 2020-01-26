Hardcover fiction and nonfiction
1. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born
2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
3. “Criss Cross (Alex Cross Series #27)” by James Patterson
4. “A Minute to Midnight (Atlee Pine Series #2)” by David Baldacci
5. “Treason (Stone Barrington Series #52)” by Stuart Woods
6. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel
7. “The Night Fire (Harry Bosch Series #22 and Renée Ballard Series #3)” by Michael Connelly
8. “Blue Moon (Jack Reacher Series #24)” by Lee Child
9. “Me” by Elton John
10. “The Andromeda Evolution” by Michael Crichton and Daniel H. Wilson
Paperbacks
1. “We Must Be Brave” by Frances Liardet
2. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
3. “Blood of Elves (Witcher Series #1)” by Andrzej Sapkowski
4. “Little Women (Barnes & Noble Classics Series)” by Louisa May Alcott
5. “Little Women: A Novel” by Louisa May Alcott
6. “To Shake the Sleeping Self: A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret” by Jedidiah Jenkins
7. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
8. “The Outsider: A Novel” by Stephen King
9. “You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life” by Jen Sincero
10. “7-Day Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse: Lose Up to 15 Pounds in 7 Days and Turn Your Body into a Fat-Burning Machine” by JJ Smith
