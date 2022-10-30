Barnes & Noble best-sellers Barnes & Noble best-sellers Oct 30, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover2. “Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #17)” by Jeff Kinney3. “The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy 4. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Kathryn Adams Limbaugh (Editor), Rush Limbaugh, David Limbaugh (Editor)5. “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived” by Leslie Jordan6. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover8. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” by John Grisham9. “The Atlas Paradox (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Olivie Blake10. “No Plan B (Signed Book) (Jack Reacher Series #27)” by Andrew Child, Lee Child 11. “The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One” by Linda Antonsson, Elio M. García Jr, George R. R. Martin12. “Stellarlune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #9)” by Shannon Messenger13. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy14. “Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones” by George R. R. Martin, Doug Wheatley (Illustrator)15. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham16. “Triple Cross: The Greatest Alex Cross Thriller Since Kiss the Girls” by James Patterson17. “Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System” by Ted Cruz18. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King19. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” by Matthew Perry20. “I’m So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are” by Kim Barnes (Illustrator), Ainsley Earhardt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Colleen Hoover Publishing Mom David Limbaugh Doug Wheatley Kim Barnes Blood Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHalloween's Hometown: How director Carpenter's Bowling Green ties led to Michael MyersRecommended trick-or-treat hours set for areaNew details emerge in case of BG man accused in daughter's deathBG man dies in overnight shootingMichael Wayne HazelChris G. TimberlakeJoanie Barnett (King)Brian Keith FoxPublic drag show inappropriate for childrenPlanning Commission OKs apartment developments Images Videos State News Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste Appeals court rules GOP candidate eligible for House race UPS plans expansion that will create 435 new jobs Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Dispose of old prescription drugs this weekend at events National News AP News Summary at 1:40 a.m. EDT World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 headed to Philly Powerball draws $825M jackpot numbers, players await result AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: October 30, honor for Rosa Parks POLITICAL NEWS What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania's GOP ticket Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Hosparus-Barren River 101 Riverwood Ave Ste C, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)782-7258 Website Gary Force Paint and Body 311 Vanderbilt DR, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)796-3000 Website B.G. Mobile Mechanic PO Box 51574, Bowling Green, KY 42102 +1(270)799-1189 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView