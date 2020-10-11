1. “Forward: Discovering God’s Presence and Purpose in Your Tomorrow” by David Jeremiah
2. “The Tower of Nero (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Trials of Apollo Series #5)” by Rick Riordan
3. “Leave the World Behind (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Rumaan Alam
4. “The 99 Percent Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design (Signed Book)” by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
5. “Troubles in Paradise (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand
6. “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History” by Ted Cruz
7. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten
8. “Humans (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Brandon Stanton
9. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks
10. “The Searcher (Signed Book)” by Tana French
11. “Spy School Revolution (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #8)” by Stuart Gibbs
12. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue (Signed Book)” by V.E. Schwab
13. “Is This Anything?” by Jerry Seinfeld
14. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
15. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
16. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
17. “Anxious People (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fredrik Backman
18. “Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, At Home and Abroad” by John O. Brennan
19. “The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
20. “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” by Shannon Lee
