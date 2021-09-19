1. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
3. “Gwendy’s Final Task” by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
5. “Official SAT Study Guide 2020 Edition” by The College Board
6. “House of Sky and Breath (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas
7. “Empire of the Vampire (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Jay Kristoff
8. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. “The Hawthorne Legacy (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series #2)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
11. “Gustavo, the Shy Ghost” by Flavia Z. Drago
12. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 6” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
14. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami
15. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
16. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
17. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
18. “Dear Santa: A Novel” by Debbie Macomber
19. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
20. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen