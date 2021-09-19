1. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

3. “Gwendy’s Final Task” by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar

4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham

5. “Official SAT Study Guide 2020 Edition” by The College Board

6. “House of Sky and Breath (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas

7. “Empire of the Vampire (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Jay Kristoff

8. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

10. “The Hawthorne Legacy (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series #2)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

11. “Gustavo, the Shy Ghost” by Flavia Z. Drago

12. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 6” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

14. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami

15. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

16. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

17. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon

18. “Dear Santa: A Novel” by Debbie Macomber

19. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

20. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen