1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
2. “Greenlights (Signed Book)” by Matthew McConaughey
3. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
4. “The Lie That Binds” by Ilyse Hogue
5. “1st Case” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts
6. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
7. “Deadlock (Signed Book) (FBI Series #24)” by Catherine Coulter
8. “Ready Player Two (Signed Book)” by Ernest Cline
9. “The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek
10. “The Vanishing Half (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Brit Bennett
11. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
12. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell
13. “The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help” by Greg Gutfeld
14. “The Pull of the Stars (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Emma Donoghue
15. “March Trilogy (Slipcase Set)” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell
16. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
17. “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander
18. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
19. “All Are Welcome” by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman
20. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.