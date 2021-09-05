1. “Girl on Fire (Signed Book)” by Alicia Keys, Brittney Williams and Andrew Weiner

2. “The Witch Haven (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Sasha Peyton Smith

3. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins

4. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

6. “Spy School at Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Spy School Series #9)” by Stuart Gibbs

7. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

8. “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War” by Craig Whitlock and The Washington Post

9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

10. “The Sweetness of Water (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Nathan Harris

11. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

12. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

13. “No Longer Human” by Osamu Dazai and Csamu Dazai

14. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King

15. “The Hawthorne Legacy (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series #2)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

16. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

17. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

18. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” by Shea Ernshaw

19. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

20. “Punk 57” by Penelope Douglas