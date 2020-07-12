1. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump
2. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton
3. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo
4. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
5. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
6. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
7. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
8. “Florence Adler Swims Forever” by Rachel Beanland
9. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
10. “A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor” by Hank Green
11. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline
12. “Separated” by Jacob Soboroff
13. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
14. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad
15. “The Adventure Zone” by Clint McElroy, Carey Pietsch, Griffin McElroy and Travis McElroy
16. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell
17. “BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz
18. “28 Summers (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand
19. “1984” by George Orwell
20. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.