Hardcover fiction
1. “The Institute” by Stephen King
2. “The Testaments (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Margaret Atwood
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
4. “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson
5. “A Better Man (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #15)” by Louise Penny
6. “The Titanic Secret (Isaac Bell Series #11)” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul
7. “Vendetta in Death (In Death Series #49)” by J.D. Robb
8. “The Girl Who Lived Twice (Millennium Series #6)” by David Lagercrantz
9. “Old Bones (Nora Kelly Series #1)” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
10. “The Inn” by James Patterson
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell
2. “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” by Jim Mattis
3. “The Oracle: The Jubilean Mysteries Unveiled” by Jonathan Cahn
4. “Educated” by Tara Westover
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
6. “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey
7. “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America” by Jeanine Pirro
8. “How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Randall Munroe
9. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
10. “Open Borders Inc.: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?” by Michelle Malkin
Paperback fiction and nonfiction
1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
2. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
3. “It” by Stephen King
4. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
5. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
6. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
7. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
8. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
9. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up” by James Rallison
10. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
