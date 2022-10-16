Barnes & Noble best-sellers Barnes & Noble best-sellers Oct 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “Kingdom of the Wicked Box Set” (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Kerri Maniscalco2. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover3. “Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector’s Edition” (Signed Book) by Casey McQuiston 4. “Lore Olympus: Volume Three” (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Rachel Smythe5. “Long Shadows” (Signed Book) (Amos Decker Series #7) by David Baldacci6. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” (Harry Potter, Book 5) (Illustrated edition) by J.K. Rowling, Jim Kay (Illustrator), Neil Packer (Illustrator)7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy8. “Hello, Fears: Crush Your Comfort Zone and Become Who You’re Meant to Be” by Michelle Poler9. “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” by Rush Limbaugh, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh (Editor), David Limbaugh (Editor)10. “RecipeTin Eats Dinner: 150 Recipes for Fast, Everyday Meals” by Nagi Maehashi 11. “The Maze” by Nelson DeMille12. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman13. “Stellarlune” (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #9) by Shannon Messenger14. “Lore Olympus: Volume Four” (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Rachel Smythe15. “I’m So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are” by Ainsley Earhardt, Kim Barnes (Illustrator)16. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” by John Grisham17. “Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul” by Michael Fanone, John Shiffman18. “Illuminations: Stories” (Signed Book) by Alan Moore19. “The Sun and the Star: A Nico di Angelo Adventure” (Signed B&N Exclusive Book) by Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro20. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRichard "Rick" Hobson KelleyKentucky Grand Hotel to be soldRestaurateur, baseball coach Rick Kelley diesMan pleads guilty to role in Burch jewelry heistJulie Faught WadeQ Coffee plans new Waterbury Court locationSon of ex-UK quarterback Pookie Jones starring at West JessamineAs Main Street project comes to a close, Heart of Scottsville finds what's nextBG man dies in Barren I-65 crashKelley remembered for impact across generations Images Videos State News Struggling Kentucky county losing another top official Kentucky launches new food safety website Beshear: Death toll from eastern Kentucky flooding now 43 Beshear seeks details on marijuana possession convictions Editorial Roundup: Kentucky National News AP News Summary at 2:35 a.m. EDT Private plane makes safe emergency landing on Dallas roadway MLB Playoffs: Astros, Phillies advance, Guardians closing in AP News Summary at 11:52 p.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Biden: Truss plan a 'mistake' amid 'worldwide inflation' Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems Fort Wayne Council seeks answers on mayor's OWI arrest Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls Abortion, inflation top candidates' platforms in CD6 race Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Mammoth Outdoors Firearms & Archery 4848 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)904-3486 Website Hosparus-Barren River 101 Riverwood Ave Ste C, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)782-7258 Website Soap My Ride Auto Truck & Pet Wash 3156 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)780-7717 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView