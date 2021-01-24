1. “Any Way the Wind Blows (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Simon Snow Series #3)” by Rainbow Rowell
2. “The Viscount Who Loved Me (Bridgerton Series #2) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
3. “An Offer from a Gentleman (Bridgerton Series #3) (with 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
4. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Bridgerton Series #4) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
5. “Change Sings” by Amanda Gorman and Loren Long
6. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman
7. “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr
8. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas
9. “To Sir Phillip, with Love (Bridgerton Series #5) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
10. “When He Was Wicked (Bridgerton Series #6) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
11. “The Duke and I (Bridgerton Series #1) (TV Tie-in)” by Julia Quinn
12. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
13. “1984” by George Orwell
14. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta
15. “On the Way to the Wedding (Bridgerton Series #8) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
16. “The Perfect Letter: A Novel” by Chris Harrison
17. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab
18. “It’s in His Kiss (Bridgerton Series #7) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
19. “World of Wonders” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
20. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.