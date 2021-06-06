1. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian” by E L James

2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry

3. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston

4. “Golden Girl (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand

5. “Malibu Rising (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. “For the Wolf” by Hannah Whitten

7. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 13” by Koyoharu Gotouge

8. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diary” by Kokonasu Rumba

9. “A Court of Mist and Fury (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas

10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

11. “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren

12. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami

13. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4” by Gege Akutami

15. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 22” by Koyoharu Gotouge

16. “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston

17. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10” by Gege Akutami

18. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

19. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8” by Gege Akutami

20. “Rememberings” by Sinead O’Connor