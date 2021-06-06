1. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian” by E L James
2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
3. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
4. “Golden Girl (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand
5. “Malibu Rising (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
6. “For the Wolf” by Hannah Whitten
7. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 13” by Koyoharu Gotouge
8. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diary” by Kokonasu Rumba
9. “A Court of Mist and Fury (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
11. “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren
12. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami
13. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4” by Gege Akutami
15. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 22” by Koyoharu Gotouge
16. “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston
17. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10” by Gege Akutami
18. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
19. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8” by Gege Akutami
20. “Rememberings” by Sinead O’Connor