Hardcover fiction

and nonfiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

2. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel

3. “Treason (Stone Barrington Series #52)” by Stuart Woods

4. “Criss Cross (Alex Cross Series #27)” by James Patterson

5. “The Guardians” by John Grisham

6. “Me” by Elton John

7. “The Night Fire (Harry Bosch Series #22 and Renée Ballard Series #3)” by Michael Connelly

8. “A Minute to Midnight (Atlee Pine Series #2)” by David Baldacci

9. “Blue Moon (Jack Reacher Series #24)” by Lee Child

10. “The Institute” by Stephen King

Paperbacks

1. “Little Women (Barnes & Noble Classics Series)” by Louisa May Alcott

2. “7-Day Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse: Lose Up to 15 Pounds in 7 Days and Turn Your Body into a Fat-Burning Machine” by JJ Smith

3. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson

4. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn

5. “You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life” by Jen Sincero

6. “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2020” by Sarah Janssen

7. “The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher” by Andrzej Sapkowski

8. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris

9. “To Shake the Sleeping Self: A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret” by Jedidiah Jenkins

10. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

