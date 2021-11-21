1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set)” by Paul McCartney
2. “Will” by Will Smith
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
4. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
5. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy
6. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
7. “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl
8. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
9. “Fear No Evil (Alex Cross Series #27)” by James Patterson
10. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
12. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
13. “Our Violent Ends (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Chloe Gong
14. “Our Country Friends (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Gary Shteyngart
15. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
16. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
17. “Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 16)” by Jeff Kinney
18. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami
19. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
20. “The Dark Hours (Harry Bosch Series #23 and Renée Ballard Series #4)” by Michael Connelly