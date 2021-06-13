1. “The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson
2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
3. “Blood: A Memoir by the Jonas Brothers” by Jonas Brothers and Neil Strauss
4. “Invincible Compendium, Volume 1” by Robert Kirkman
5. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
6. “Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship” by Catherine Raven
7. “For the Wolf” by Hannah Whitten
8. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
9. “The Cellist (Signed Book) (Gabriel Allon Series #21)” by Daniel Silva
10. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover
11. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
12. “Tom Clancy Target Acquired” by Don Bentley
13. “Behold a Pale Horse” by Milton William Cooper
14. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss
15. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 13” by Koyoharu Gotouge
16. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
17. “The Bench” by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Christian Robinson
18. “Golden Girl (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand
19. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
20. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian (Signed Bookplate Edition)” by E L James