1. “The Lamplighters: A Novel” by Emma Stonex
2. “Win (Signed Book)” by Harlan Coben
3. “Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out (Signed Book)” by Giada De Laurentiis
4. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman
5. “Realm Breaker (Signed Book)” by Victoria Aveyard
6. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
7. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami
8. “Mothering Heights (Dog Man Series #10)” by Dav Pilkey
9. “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
10. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl
11. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley
12. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
13. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
14. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race (Signed Book)” by Walter Isaacson
15. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
16. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Bridgerton Series #4) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
17. “This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism” by Don Lemon
18. “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker
19. “Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amanda L. Tyler
20. “Later” by Stephen King
Commented