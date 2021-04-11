1. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami
2. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
3. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
4. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
5. “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch” by Erin French
6. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 9” by Gege Akutami
7. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 8” by Koyoharu Gotouge
8. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 7” by Gege Akutami
9. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl
10. “Ocean Prey (Signed Book) (Lucas Davenport Series #31)” by John Sandford
11. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami
12. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8” by Gege Akutami
13. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
14. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
15. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman
16. “The Coming Insurrection” by The Invisible Committee
17. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 3” by Gege Akutami
18. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream
19. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 27” by Kohei Horikoshi
20. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
