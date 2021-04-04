1. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

2. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman

3. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami

4. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami

5. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

6. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 7” by Gege Akutami

7. “Mothering Heights (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #10)” by Dav Pilkey

8. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera

9. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8” by Gege Akutami

10. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami

11. “Attack on Titan 33” by Hajime Isayama

12. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

13. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 3” by Gege Akutami

14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 9” by Gege Akutami

15. “Golden Girl (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Elin Hilderbrand

16. “Attack on Titan, Volume 32” by Hajime Isayama

17. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 6” by Gege Akutami

18. “The Promised Neverland, Vol. 1” by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu

19. “Attack on Titan, Volume 31” by Hajime Isayama

20. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 1” by Kohei Horikoshi