1. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
2. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman
3. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” by Gege Akutami
4. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
5. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
6. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 7” by Gege Akutami
7. “Mothering Heights (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #10)” by Dav Pilkey
8. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
9. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8” by Gege Akutami
10. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami
11. “Attack on Titan 33” by Hajime Isayama
12. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
13. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 3” by Gege Akutami
14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 9” by Gege Akutami
15. “Golden Girl (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Elin Hilderbrand
16. “Attack on Titan, Volume 32” by Hajime Isayama
17. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 6” by Gege Akutami
18. “The Promised Neverland, Vol. 1” by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu
19. “Attack on Titan, Volume 31” by Hajime Isayama
20. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 1” by Kohei Horikoshi
