1. “The Hotel Nantucket (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand

2. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin

3. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo

4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

5. “The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and the War against the Human” by Naomi Wolf

6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

9. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood

10. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham

11. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

12. “Escape” by James Patterson and David Ellis

13. “The Messy Lives of Book People” by Phaedra Patrick

14. “The House across the Lake (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Riley Sager

15. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

16. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)” by Jenny Han

17. “My Killer Vacation” by Tessa Bailey

18. “Spy x Family, Vol. 2” by Tatsuya Endo

19. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers

20. “The Best Is Yet to Come: A Novel” by Debbie Macomber