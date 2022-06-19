Barnes & Noble best-sellers Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “The Hotel Nantucket (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand2. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation” by Pete Hegseth and David Goodwin3. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo 4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover5. “The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and the War against the Human” by Naomi Wolf6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover9. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood10. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham 11. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover12. “Escape” by James Patterson and David Ellis13. “The Messy Lives of Book People” by Phaedra Patrick14. “The House across the Lake (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Riley Sager15. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens16. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)” by Jenny Han17. “My Killer Vacation” by Tessa Bailey18. “Spy x Family, Vol. 2” by Tatsuya Endo19. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers20. “The Best Is Yet to Come: A Novel” by Debbie Macomber Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vol. Tatsuya Endo Publishing Military Linguistics Zoology Colleen Hoover Spy Novel Edward Powys Mathers Nantucket Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLogan man sentenced to 12 years for double-fatality crashWKU to build fieldhouse, upgrade Houchens-Smith StadiumBG man accused of sexually abusing woman who called for apartment repairLarry Richard RicheyCity to extend Southern Queen's reignPatsy Marie JonesLarry N. Flowers Sr.Police: BG man caught with 11 pounds of marijuanaDaniel "Danny" W. MontgomeryShots fired at house; two charged with attempted murder Images Videos State News Former Kentucky lawmaker Wilson Stone dies Governor declares emergency for town facing water shortage UK Health Care announces plans to build new medical campus Freedom riders' 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina GOP candidates undeterred after rival wins Trump endorsement National News Al Sharpton takes a bow, with Spike, to close out Tribeca AP News Summary at 12:28 a.m. EDT Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: June 19, Senate approves Civil Rights Act POLITICAL NEWS Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19 Pushkin elected chairman of West Virginia Democratic Party Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride Herschel Walker says he 'never denied' having 4 children Buttigieg: US may act against airlines on consumers' behalf Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Gary Force Paint and Body 311 Vanderbilt DR, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)796-3000 Website J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels & Crematory 832 Broadway Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)843-3111 Website Orchestra Kentucky 1046 Elm St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)846-2426 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView