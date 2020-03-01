Hardcover fiction
and nonfiction
1. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born
2. “The Warsaw Protocol (Cotton Malone Series #15)” by Steve Berry
3. “Crooked River (Special Agent Pendergast Series #19)” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
4. “The Museum of Desire (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Alex Delaware Series #35)” by Jonathan Kellerman
5. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
6. “Golden in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) (In Death Series #50)” by J.D. Robb
7. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born
8. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner
9. “A Minute to Midnight (Atlee Pine Series #2)” by David Baldacci
10. “Blue Moon (Jack Reacher Series #24)” by Lee Child
Paperbacks
1. “To Shake the Sleeping Self: A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret” by Jedidiah Jenkins
2. “The Lost Man” by Jane Harper
3. “We Must Be Brave” by Frances Liardet
4. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
5. “Kobe: Forever” by Los Angeles Daily News
6. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult
7. “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng
8. “Little Women (Barnes & Noble Classics Series)” by Louisa May Alcott
9. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
10. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
