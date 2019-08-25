Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes
3. “The Inn” by James Patterson
4. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
5. “The Bitterroots (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by C.J. Box
6. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware
7. “Inland (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Téa Obreht
8. “A Dangerous Man (Elvis Cole and Joe Pike Series #18)” by Robert Crais
9. “Outfox (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Sandra Brown
10. “Contraband” by Stuart Woods
Hardcover
nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover
2. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F—: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
4. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by David McCullough
5. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven
6. “Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts.” by Brené Brown
7. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin
8. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson
9. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
10. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo
Paperback fiction
and nonfiction
1. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
2. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
5. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
6. “Beloved” by Toni Morrison
7. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up” by James Rallison
8. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
9. “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty
10. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
