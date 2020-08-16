1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
2. “The World of Cyberpunk 2077” by Marcin Batylda
3. “Men to Avoid in Art and Life” by Nicole Tersigni
4. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
5. “Sunny the Bunny: Goes to Camp” by Jace Higgins and Paige Bekish
6. “The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design (Signed Book)” by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
7. “How to Write One Song (Signed Book)” by Jeff Tweedy
8. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
9. “Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” by Sean Hannity
10. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
11. “The Great Devaluation: How to Embrace, Prepare and Profit from the Coming Global Monetary Reset” by Adam Baratta
12. “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand
13. “BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz
14. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
15. “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves
16. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell
17. “Why Men Love B------: From Doormat to Dreamgirl-A Woman’s Guide to Holding Her Own in a Relationship” by Sherry Argov
18. “The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek
19. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
20. “The Evening and the Morning (Signed Book) (Kingsbridge Series Prequel)” by Ken Follett
