1. “Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable” by Jamie Kern Lima
2. “The Ultimate Guide to Harry Styles” by Centennial Media
3. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian” by E L James
4. “Be Where Your Feet Are: Seven Principles to Keep You Present, Grounded, and Thriving” by Scott O’Neil
5. “Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman)” by Dana Perino
6. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race (Signed Book)” by Walter Isaacson
7. “If I Ran the Circus” by Dr. Seuss
8. “We Begin at the End (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Chris Whitaker
9. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
10. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” by Bill Gates
11. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
12. “The Sneetches and Other Stories” by Dr. Seuss
13. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 4” by Koyoharu Gotouge
14. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss
15. “Later” by Stephen King
16. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
17. “The Viscount Who Loved Me (Bridgerton Series #2) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
18. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
19. “Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family (Signed Book)” by Trisha Yearwood
20. “Shadow and Bone (Shadow and Bone Trilogy #1)” by Leigh Bardugo
