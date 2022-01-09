Barnes & Noble best-sellers Jan 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover 4. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood5. “The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher” by Andrzej Sapkowski6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover7. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller8. “The Time of Contempt (Witcher Series #2)” by Andrzej Sapkowski9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto10. “The Fallen Star (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars: The High Republic)” by Claudia Gray 11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto12. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder #1)” by Holly Jackson13. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin14. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera15. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1” by Koyoharu Gotouge16. “Cry Wolf” by Hans Rosenfeldt17. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci18. “The Sweetness of Water (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Nathan Harris19. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto20. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCrash injures two children, BG woman accused of not seeking medical care for themArtificial intelligence is restoring lost works by Klimt, Picasso and Rembrandt, but not everyone is happy about it'Tornado took everything': Bosnian family among those being helped by Housing AuthorityLocal karate academy looks to rebuildBobby R. Green, Sr.Former Judy's Castle building being demolishedBG man pleads guilty in incident involving BGPD cruiser crash, chaseJimmie Lee "J.C." ChaffinDuBose, Llontop file to run for magistrate seatsCecille Mae Hudson Images Videos State News Community Dental Clinic an asset to Owensboro Senate passes bill shifting key school governance decisions Kentucky lawmakers send redistricting bills to governor Kentucky lawmakers plan to fast track tornado-recovery aid Ravaged by 1968 riots, Parkland Ky. is coming back to life National News This will be South Sudan's hungriest year ever, experts say Will he stay or will he go? Djokovic's hearing looms large Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST Today in History POLITICAL NEWS Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot California governor asks for $2.7 billion to battle pandemic US hones warnings, offers to Russia over Ukraine Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 2545 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)782-6981 Website Jacksonian house Bed & Breakfast 112 S 5th St, Scottsville, KY 42164 +1(270)237-4572 Best Western 162 Anand Dr, Franklin, KY 42134 +1(270)598-0070 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView