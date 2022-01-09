1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

4. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood

5. “The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher” by Andrzej Sapkowski

6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover

7. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

8. “The Time of Contempt (Witcher Series #2)” by Andrzej Sapkowski

9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

10. “The Fallen Star (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars: The High Republic)” by Claudia Gray

11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

12. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder #1)” by Holly Jackson

13. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

14. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera

15. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1” by Koyoharu Gotouge

16. “Cry Wolf” by Hans Rosenfeldt

17. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci

18. “The Sweetness of Water (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Nathan Harris

19. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

20. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown

Recommended for you