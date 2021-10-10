1. “Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco

2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl

4. “The Death of Jane Lawrence” by Caitlin Starling

5. “A Confederacy of Dumptys: Portraits of American Scoundrels in Verse” by John Lithgow

6. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

7. “Gallant (Signed Book)” by Victoria Schwab

8. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 12” by Gege Akutami

9. “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” by Stephanie Grisham

10. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr

11. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa

12. “Once Upon a Broken Heart” by Stephanie Garber

13. “Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Volume 5” by Fujita

14. “Gustavo, the Shy Ghost (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Flavia Z. Drago

15. “The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America” by Victor Davis Hanson

16. “House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas

17. “Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore” by Patric Richardson and Karin B. Miller

18. “There Is Nothing for You Here” by Fiona Hill

19. “Spy x Family, Vol. 6” by Tatsuya Endo

20. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci

