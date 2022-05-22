Barnes & Noble best-sellers May 22, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “The Island” by Adrian McKinty2. “Heartstopper, Volume 1” by Alice Oseman3. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts 4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover5. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss8. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas9. “Heartstopper, Volume 2” by Alice Oseman10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover 11. “My Dress-Up Darling, Volume 1” by Shinichi Fukuda12. “Heartstopper, Volume 3” by Alice Oseman13. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro14. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid15. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham16. “The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There” by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey17. “The Lioness (Signed Book)” by Chris Bohjalian18. “Lightlark (Book 1) (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Alex Aster19. “Make Your Kids Millionaires” by Loral Langemeier and Kyle Boeckman20. “Fire Punch, Vol. 5” by Tatsuki Fujimoto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLogan man pleads guilty in double-fatality crashGorman wins big in primary raceTwo Nashville Road crashes result in arrestsCase involving rape, kidnapping allegations goes to grand juryFormer DHS employee pleads guilty in child porn caseRobert Jerry MartinRegion's first Hindu temple set to openWesley 'Wes' Alan SharerKarla Jane Ground LoweSharon Renee Martin Images Videos State News Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes Police: Marshal fatally shot man while serving him a warrant AG's office: Not currently investigating governor's office Kentucky pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot Police: US Marshals involved in shooting in Louisville National News Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL' AP News Summary at 6:03 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: May 22, Johnson's 'Great Society' AP News Summary at 11:34 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor New maps create challenge for women seeking reelection Massachusetts Republicans meet in Springfield for convention Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView