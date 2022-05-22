1. “The Island” by Adrian McKinty

2. “Heartstopper, Volume 1” by Alice Oseman

3. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts

4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

5. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds

6. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss

8. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas

9. “Heartstopper, Volume 2” by Alice Oseman

10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

11. “My Dress-Up Darling, Volume 1” by Shinichi Fukuda

12. “Heartstopper, Volume 3” by Alice Oseman

13. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

14. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

15. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham

16. “The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There” by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

17. “The Lioness (Signed Book)” by Chris Bohjalian

18. “Lightlark (Book 1) (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Alex Aster

19. “Make Your Kids Millionaires” by Loral Langemeier and Kyle Boeckman

20. “Fire Punch, Vol. 5” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

