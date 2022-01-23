Barnes & Noble best-sellers Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover2. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck3. “House of Sky and Breath (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas 4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover8. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto9. “Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts (Signed Book)” by Tim Tebow10. “First Line Guide: A Comprehensive Review of Didactic Medicine” by Tania Abousaid and Mike Sacks 11. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco12. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto13. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson14. “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston15. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood16. “Reminders of Him: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover17. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover18. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 6” by Koyoharu Gotouge19. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks20. “House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City Series #1)” by Sarah J. Maas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCorvette plant workers reject local contractHilltoppers without Williams, Harmon for seasonTerry Allen KirbyKHSAA approves Region 4 realignmentOfficials look at how to address massive tree lossLisa Ann BrowningWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBG man killed in I-65 crashSchools close doors amid rising virus cases, staff shortage Images Videos State News Kentucky woman featured on ‘Worst Cooks in America’ show Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice Planned natural gas plants would cost $900M, run 10% of time Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers Hotel-turned-museum hosted Black people during segregation National News Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST Today in History Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city' AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST POLITICAL NEWS Ohio partisan divide again thwarts 10-year legislative maps Where Ukraine's sunflowers once sprouted, fears now grow Maryland sues Baltimore over wastewater plant discharges Last straw: Fed-up Arizona Democrats censure Sen. Sinema Report: Homicide ranks high among Baltimore child fatalities Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Jesse James Cabins 3057 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, KY 42127 +1(270)773-2560 Brooks Stables 6074 Porter Pike, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)746-2388 Indian Hills Country Club Club House 200 Indian Hills Dr, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)843-8256 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView