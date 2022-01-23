1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

2. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck

3. “House of Sky and Breath (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover

8. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

9. “Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts (Signed Book)” by Tim Tebow

10. “First Line Guide: A Comprehensive Review of Didactic Medicine” by Tania Abousaid and Mike Sacks

11. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco

12. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

13. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson

14. “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston

15. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood

16. “Reminders of Him: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

17. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover

18. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 6” by Koyoharu Gotouge

19. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks

20. “House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City Series #1)” by Sarah J. Maas

