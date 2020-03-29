Hardcover fiction and nonfiction
1. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben
2. “The Last Odyssey (Sigma Force Series)” by James Rollins
3. “Long Range (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Joe Pickett Series #20)” by C.J. Box
4. “The Sinner (Black Dagger Brotherhood Series #18)” by J. R. Ward
5. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born
6. “Smoke Bitten (Mercy Thompson Series #12)” by Patricia Briggs
7. “Journey of the Pharaohs (NUMA Files Series #17)” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown
8. “Hit List (Stone Barrington Series #53)” by Stuart Woods
9. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
10. “The Warsaw Protocol (Cotton Malone Series #15)” by Steve Berry
Paperbacks
1. “The Hunting Party” by Lucy Foley
2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
4. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
5. “Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island” by Earl Swift
6. “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher
7. “The Odd 1s Out: The First Sequel” by James Rallison
8. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
9. “Girl Last Seen” by Nina Laurin
10. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.