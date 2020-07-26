1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
2. “The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek
3. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
4. “Against the Web: A Cosmopolitan Answer to the New Right” by Michael Brooks
5. “The Pull of the Stars (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Emma Donoghue
6. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
7. “The Secret: A Treasure Hunt” by Sean Kelly, Ted Mann and Byron Preiss
8. “The Rise of Kyoshi: Avatar, The Last Airbender (Avatar Kyosh Series #1)” by F.C. Yee and Michael Dante DiMartino
9. “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander
10. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
11. “Near Dark: A Thriller” by Brad Thor
12. “The Vanishing Half (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Brit Bennett
13. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton
14. “The Shadow of Kyoshi: Avatar, The Last Airbender (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Avatar Kyoshi Series #2)” by F.C. Yee
15. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
16. “The Order (Signed Book) (Gabriel Allon Series #20)” by Daniel Silva
17. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad
18. “Do You Feel Like I Do? (Signed Book)” by Peter Frampton
19. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
20. “1984” by George Orwell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.