1. “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass” by Lana Del Rey

2. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” by Mariah Carey

3. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks

4. “Matty Matheson: Home Style Cookery (Signed Book)” by Matty Matheson

5. “A Tale of Witchcraft ... (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Chris Colfer

6. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama

7. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens

8. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home (Signed Book)” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy

9. “Battle Ground” by Jim Butcher

10. “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History” by Ted Cruz

11. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

12. “I Would Leave Me If I Could (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Halsey

13. “Rhythm of War (Stormlight Archive Series #4)” by Brandon Sanderson

14. “Rage” by Bob Woodward

15. “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation” by Andrew Weissmann

16. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman

17. “Anxious People (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fredrik Backman

18. “Thoughts of Dog” by Matt Nelson

19. “The Tower of Nero (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Trials of Apollo Series #5)” by Rick Riordan

20. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

