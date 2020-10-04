1. “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass” by Lana Del Rey
2. “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” by Mariah Carey
3. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks
4. “Matty Matheson: Home Style Cookery (Signed Book)” by Matty Matheson
5. “A Tale of Witchcraft ... (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Chris Colfer
6. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
7. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens
8. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home (Signed Book)” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy
9. “Battle Ground” by Jim Butcher
10. “One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History” by Ted Cruz
11. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
12. “I Would Leave Me If I Could (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Halsey
13. “Rhythm of War (Stormlight Archive Series #4)” by Brandon Sanderson
14. “Rage” by Bob Woodward
15. “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation” by Andrew Weissmann
16. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman
17. “Anxious People (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fredrik Backman
18. “Thoughts of Dog” by Matt Nelson
19. “The Tower of Nero (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Trials of Apollo Series #5)” by Rick Riordan
20. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
