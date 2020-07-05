1. “Always Eat After 7 PM” by Joel Marion
2. “Apocalypse Never” by Michael Shellenberger
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
4. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump
5. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo
6. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton
7. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
8. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
9. “The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom
10. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
11. “The Confessions of Frannie Langton” by Sara Collins
12. “Plant-Based Cookbook: Well Kind Of” by Nic Heffernan and Calie Calabrese
13. “Lady in the Lake” by Laura Lippman
14. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
15. “28 Summers (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand
16. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
17. “A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor (Signed Book)” by Hank Green
18. “Sal and Gabi Break the Universe (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Sal and Gabi Series #1)” by Carlos Hernandez
19. “Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Promise Omnibus” by Gene Luen Yang, Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko and Gurihiru
20. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois
