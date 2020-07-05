1. “Always Eat After 7 PM” by Joel Marion

2. “Apocalypse Never” by Michael Shellenberger

3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

4. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump

5. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo

6. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton

7. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi

8. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

9. “The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom

10. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

11. “The Confessions of Frannie Langton” by Sara Collins

12. “Plant-Based Cookbook: Well Kind Of” by Nic Heffernan and Calie Calabrese

13. “Lady in the Lake” by Laura Lippman

14. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

15. “28 Summers (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand

16. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander

17. “A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor (Signed Book)” by Hank Green

18. “Sal and Gabi Break the Universe (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Sal and Gabi Series #1)” by Carlos Hernandez

19. “Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Promise Omnibus” by Gene Luen Yang, Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko and Gurihiru

20. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois

