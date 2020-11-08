1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham

2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama

3. “Unlocked (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #8.5)” by Shannon Messenger

4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey

5. “The Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias: How To Reframe Bias, Cultivate Connection, and Create High-Performing Teams” by Pamela Fuller and Mark Murphy

6. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas

7. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

8. “The 99 Percent Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design (Signed Book)” by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt

9. “Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe” by Heather Webber

10. “The Searcher” by Tana French

11. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott

12. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten

13. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks

14. “Rhythm of War (Stormlight Archive Series #4)” by Brandon Sanderson

15. “I Would Leave Me If I Could (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Halsey

16. “The One and Only Ivan (Newbery Medal Winner)” by Katherine Applegate and Patricia Castelao

17. “Eleanor” by David Michaelis

18. “Balloons over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy’s Parade” by Melissa Sweet

19. “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents” by Pete Souza

20. “Grime and Punishment (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #9)” by Dav Pilkey

