1. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton and Robert Petkoff

2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo

3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

4. “Always Eat After 7 p.m.: The Revolutionary Rule-Breaking Diet That Lets You Enjoy Huge Dinners, Desserts, and Indulgent Snacks-While Burning Fat Overnight” by Joel Marion

5. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi

6. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

7. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump

8. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois

9. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson

10. “So You Want to Talk about Race” by Ijeoma Oluo

11. “Why Men Love B------” by Sherry Argov

12. “28 Summers (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand

13. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

14. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

15. “Never Have I Ever” by Joshilyn Jackson

16. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi

17. “Be the Bridge” by Latasha Morrison

18. “1984” by George Orwell

19. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins

20. “Party of Two” by Jasmine Guillory

