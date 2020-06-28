1. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton and Robert Petkoff
2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
4. “Always Eat After 7 p.m.: The Revolutionary Rule-Breaking Diet That Lets You Enjoy Huge Dinners, Desserts, and Indulgent Snacks-While Burning Fat Overnight” by Joel Marion
5. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
6. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
7. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
8. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois
9. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
10. “So You Want to Talk about Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
11. “Why Men Love B------” by Sherry Argov
12. “28 Summers (Signed Book)” by Elin Hilderbrand
13. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
14. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
15. “Never Have I Ever” by Joshilyn Jackson
16. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi
17. “Be the Bridge” by Latasha Morrison
18. “1984” by George Orwell
19. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins
20. “Party of Two” by Jasmine Guillory
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.