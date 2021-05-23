1. “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military” by Matthew Lohmeier
2. “The Anthropocene Reviewed (Signed Edition): Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green
3. “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service” by Carol Leonnig
4. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
5. “Dark One, Volume 1 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Brandon Sanderson, Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly
6. “Yearbook (Signed Book)” by Seth Rogen
7. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
8. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss
9. “The Indispensables: The Diverse Soldier-Mariners Who Shaped the Country, Formed the Navy, and Rowed Washington Across the Delaware” by Patrick K. O’Donnell
10. “The Unhoney-mooners” by Christina Lauren
11. “The Shadow and Bone Trilogy Boxed Set: Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising” by Leigh Bardugo
12. “While Justice Sleeps (Signed Book)” by Stacey Abrams
13. “S.” by J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst
14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 3” by Gege Akutami
15. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover
16. “You Will Get through This Night” by Daniel Howell
17. “Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark (Signed Book)” by Cassandra Peterson
18. “Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption” by Alex Marlow
19. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
20. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Exclusive Gift Edition) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
