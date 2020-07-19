1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
2. “Unlocked (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #8.5)” by Shannon Messenger
3. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton
4. “The Order (Signed Book) (Gabriel Allon Series #20)” by Daniel Silva
5. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
6. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
7. “Peace Talks (Signed Book) (Dresden Files Series #16)” by Jim Butcher
8. “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander
9. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
10. “The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Clint McElroy, Carey Pietsch, Griffin McElroy and Travis McElroy
11. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber
12. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
13. “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy” by Jacob Soboroff
14. “The Vanishing Half (Signed Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Brit Bennett
15. “BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz
16. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
17. “A Very Punchable Face (Signed Book)” by Colin Jost
18. “Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Promise Omnibus” by Gene Luen Yang, Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko and Gurihiru
19. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
20. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins
