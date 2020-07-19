1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump

2. “Unlocked (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #8.5)” by Shannon Messenger

3. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton

4. “The Order (Signed Book) (Gabriel Allon Series #20)” by Daniel Silva

5. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo

6. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

7. “Peace Talks (Signed Book) (Dresden Files Series #16)” by Jim Butcher

8. “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander

9. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi

10. “The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Clint McElroy, Carey Pietsch, Griffin McElroy and Travis McElroy

11. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber

12. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

13. “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy” by Jacob Soboroff

14. “The Vanishing Half (Signed Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Brit Bennett

15. “BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz

16. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand

17. “A Very Punchable Face (Signed Book)” by Colin Jost

18. “Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Promise Omnibus” by Gene Luen Yang, Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko and Gurihiru

19. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle

20. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins

