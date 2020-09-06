1. “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady” by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff
2. “All the Devils Are Here (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #16)” by Louise Penny
3. “Grime and Punishment (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #9)” by Dav Pilkey
4. “Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President” by Michael S. Schmidt
5. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
6. “Transcendent Kingdom (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Yaa Gyasi
7. “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” by Michael Cohen
8. “Teen Titans: Beast Boy” by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo
9. “The Inheritance Games (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
10. “Blood & Honey (Serpent & Dove Series #2)” by Shelby Mahurin
11. “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible” by Donald Trump Jr.
12. “How to Lead: Wisdom from the World’s Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers” by David M. Rubenstein
13. “The 99 Percent Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design (Signed Book)” by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
14. “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” by Brian Stelter
15. “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie
16. “Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars: The Ascendancy Trilogy #1)” by Timothy Zahn
17. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
18. “The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100” by Dan Buettner
19. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
20. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
