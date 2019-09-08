Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
2. “A Better Man (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #15)” by Louise Penny
3. “The Girl Who Lived Twice (Millennium Series #6)” by David Lagercrantz
4. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
5. “Old Bones (Nora Kelly Series #1)” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
6. “The Inn” by James Patterson
7. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel
8. “The Bitterroots (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by C.J. Box
9. “Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars)” by Delilah S. Dawson
10. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated” by Tara Westover
2. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
3. “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge” by Jeanine Pirro
4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
5. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by David McCullough
6. “Thank You for My Service” by Mat Best, Ross Patterson and Nils Parker
7. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin
8. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven
9. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo
10. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson
Paperback fiction
and nonfiction
1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
2. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
3. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
4. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
5. “Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
6. “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah
7. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
9. “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman
10. “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty
