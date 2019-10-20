Hardcover fiction
1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
2. “Ninth House (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Leigh Bardugo
3. “The 19th Christmas (Women’s Murder Club Series #19)” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
4. “The Institute” by Stephen King
5. “Bloody Genius (Virgil Flowers Series #12)” by John Sandford
6. “The Water Dancer (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
7. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
9. “The Testaments (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Margaret Atwood
10. “What Happens in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Me” by Elton John
2. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow
3. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell
4. “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton
5. “Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History” by Gregg Jarrett
6. “Inside Out” by Demi Moore
7. “The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America” by Bill O’Reilly
8. “Educated” by Tara Westover
9. “Deep State: Trump, the FBI, and the Rule of Law” by James B. Stewart
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
Paperback fiction and nonfiction
1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
3. “Unsheltered: A Novel” by Barbara Kingsolver
4. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty
5. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
6. “In Pieces” by Sally Field
7. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
8. “It” by Stephen King
9. “Churchill: Walking with Destiny” by Andrew Roberts
10. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by James Rallison
