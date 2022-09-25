Barnes & Noble best-sellers Sep 25, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy3. “The Ballad of Never After (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Stephanie Garber 4. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King5. “Creepy Pair of Underwear!” by Aaron Reynolds and Peter Brown (illustrator)6. “Once Upon a Broken Heart (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Stephanie Garber7. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover9. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas10. “Rolling Stone September 2022: Harry Styles” by Rolling Stone LLC 11. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover12. “Verity (Collector’s Edition)” by Colleen Hoover13. “The First to Die at the End (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Adam Silvera14. “The Leaf Thief (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Alice Hemming and Nicola Slater (illustrator)15. “The Stolen Hours” by Allen Eskens16. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco17. “The Night and Its Moon” by Piper CJ18. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens19. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo20. “The Pasta Queen: A Just Gorgeous Cookbook: 100+ Recipes and Stories (Signed Book)” by Nadia Caterina Munno and Katie Parla (editor) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFormer eatery will now serve contractorsWCSO: Suspect at large in shootingJerry Windell BashamBG man accused of plotting to murder wife allows case to go to grand juryMarilyn Ann Rodriguez (Key)Woman in Smiths Grove business fracas placed on probationSession on city's housing crunch draws interestTina C. StrangeBG shooting suspect arrestedFast-growing Atek Electric buys Smiths Grove property Images Videos State News Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day Craft selects Sen. Wise as 2023 GOP running mate in Kentucky Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Fort Campbell soldiers attending services for D-Day veteran National News AP News Summary at 1:14 a.m. EDT Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy POLITICAL NEWS CIA unveils model of al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri's hideout West works to deepen sanctions after Putin heightens threats Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale Abortion is a matter of 'freedom' for Biden and Democrats 'Fighting fit': Trial to show Oath Keepers' road to Jan. 6 Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Orchestra Kentucky 1046 Elm St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)846-2426 Website Rock Box Fitness 1831 Cavemill Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)792-4990 Website Steve Davis, Realtor: Crye-Leike Executive Realty 1278 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)779-7234 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView