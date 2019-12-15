Hardcover fiction
and nonfiction
1. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson
2. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci
3. “Guinness World Records 2020 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Guinness World Records
4. “The Rise of Magicks (Chronicles of The One Series #3)” by Nora Roberts
5. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
6. “Twisted Twenty-Six (Stephanie Plum Series #26)” by Janet Evanovich
7. “Tom Clancy Code of Honor” by Marc Cameron
8. “Blue Moon (Jack Reacher Series #24)” by Lee Child
9. “Spy” by Danielle Steel
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Paperbacks
1. “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
3. “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2020” by Sarah Janssen
4. “I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran and Closing the Case on Jimmy Hoffa (Updated Edition)” by Charles Brandt
5. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 22” by Kohei Horikoshi
6. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles
7. “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah
8. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari
9. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
10. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
