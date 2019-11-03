Hardcover fiction
and nonfiction
1. “Blue Moon (Jack Reacher Series #24)” by Lee Child
2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
3. “The Night Fire (Harry Bosch Series #22 and Renée Ballard Series #3)” by Michael Connelly
4. “I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By” by Hoda Kotb
5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” by Ree Drummond
6. “Me” by Elton John
7. “The Institute” by Stephen King
8. “The 19th Christmas (Women’s Murder Club Series #19)” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
9. “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Paperbacks
1. “After (After Series #1)” by Anna Todd
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
3. “After We Collided (After Series #2)” by Anna Todd
4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
5. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by James Rallison
6. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
7. “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King
8. “It” by Stephen King
9. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
10. “Unsheltered: A Novel” by Barbara Kingsolver
