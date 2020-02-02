Hardcover fiction
and nonfiction
1. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born
2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
3. “A Minute to Midnight (Atlee Pine Series #2)” by David Baldacci
4. “Treason (Stone Barrington Series #52)” by Stuart Woods
5. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel
6. “Criss Cross (Alex Cross Series #27)” by James Patterson
7. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner
8. “The Night Fire (Harry Bosch Series #22 and Renée Ballard Series #3)” by Michael Connelly
9. “Blue Moon (Jack Reacher Series #24)” by Lee Child
10. “The Country Guesthouse: A Sullivan’s Crossing Novel” by Robyn Carr
Paperbacks
1. “We Must Be Brave” by Frances Liardet
2. “To Shake the Sleeping Self: A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret” by Jedidiah Jenkins
3. “The Lost Man” by Jane Harper
4. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
5. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
6. “Little Women: A Novel” by Louisa May Alcott
7. “Sword of Destiny (Witcher Series)” by Andrzej Sapkowski
8. “The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher” by Andrzej Sapkowski
9. “The Outsider: A Novel” by Stephen King
10. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
