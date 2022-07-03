1. “The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy: The Summer I Turned Pretty; It’s Not Summer Without You; We’ll Always Have Summer” by Jenny Han

2. “It’s Not Summer Without You (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #2)” by Jenny Han

3. “We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #3)” by Jenny Han

4. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)” by Jenny Han

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

7. “The Measure: A Novel” by Nikki Erlick

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

9. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune

10. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover

11. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

12. “These Infinite Threads (Signed Book) (This Woven Kingdom Series #2)” by Tahereh Mafi

13. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

14. “Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Volume 6 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fujita

15. “Observer” by Robert Lanza and Nancy Kress

16. “The House across the Lake (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Riley Sager

17. “Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell” by Tim Miller

18. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

19. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo

20. “The Messy Lives of Book People” by Phaedra Patrick

Recommended for you