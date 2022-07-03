Barnes & Noble best-sellers Jul 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy: The Summer I Turned Pretty; It’s Not Summer Without You; We’ll Always Have Summer” by Jenny Han2. “It’s Not Summer Without You (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #2)” by Jenny Han3. “We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #3)” by Jenny Han 4. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)” by Jenny Han5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover7. “The Measure: A Novel” by Nikki Erlick8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover9. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune10. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover 11. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid12. “These Infinite Threads (Signed Book) (This Woven Kingdom Series #2)” by Tahereh Mafi13. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover14. “Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Volume 6 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fujita15. “Observer” by Robert Lanza and Nancy Kress16. “The House across the Lake (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Riley Sager17. “Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell” by Tim Miller18. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry19. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo20. “The Messy Lives of Book People” by Phaedra Patrick Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG man arrested on federal drug charges‘Fountain Row’ entertainment destination center kicks off July 15Potter, retired judge, involved in car accidentDustin James HudsonNew Chick-fil-A coming to site near Nashville RoadBowling Green to receive enhanced monitoring by KHSAAPolice: Simpson man caught with seven pounds of cocaine'Pulling each other up': Incubator to provide stability, resources to businessesMatthew David CopasKenny Wayne Brewer Images Videos State News Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions 3 police officers killed in Kentucky by suspect with rifle NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week WVa opioid trial verdict still pending nearly a year later National News North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life AP News Summary at 1:05 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: July 3, Union wins at Gettysburg AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Californians to vote on 7 ballot measures this November From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you 'Revolutionary' high court term on abortion, guns and more Woman who killed pimp pardoned by California governor NC budget, immigration bills finalized as session ends Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Toyota of Bowling Green 2398 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)843-4321 Website Village Manor 1800 Westen St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)796-6643 Website Gary Force Honda 2325 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)781-8230 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView