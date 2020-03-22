Hardcover fiction and nonfiction
1. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben
2. “Long Range (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Joe Pickett Series #20)” by C.J. Box
3. “Smoke Bitten (Mercy Thompson Series #12)” by Patricia Briggs
4. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born
5. “Journey of the Pharaohs (NUMA Files Series #17)” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown
6. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel
7. “The Warsaw Protocol (Cotton Malone Series #15)” by Steve Berry
8. “Crooked River (Special Agent Pendergast Series #19)” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
9. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
10. “A Minute to Midnight (Atlee Pine Series #2)” by David Baldacci
Paperbacks
1. “The Hunting Party” by Lucy Foley
2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
3. “Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island” by Earl Swift
4. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
5. “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love” by Dani Shapiro
6. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
7. “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher
8. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
9. “7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton
10. “The Rules of Magic” by Alice Hoffman
