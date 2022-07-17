Barnes & Noble best-sellers Jul 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci2. “The It Girl (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Ruth Ware3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens 4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand5. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Gabrielle Zevin6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover7. “The Best Is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber8. “The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy: The Summer I Turned Pretty; It’s Not Summer Without You; We’ll Always Have Summer” by Jenny Han9. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover10. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover 11. “Escape” by James Patterson and David Ellis12. “The Measure: A Novel” by Nikki Erlick and Julia Whelan13. “Heaven Official’s Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 3” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, ZeldaCW and tai3_314. “A Magic Steeped in Poison” by Judy I. Lin15. “Chrysalis” by Lincoln Child16. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid17. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)” by Jenny Han18. “Rising Tiger (Scot Harvath Series #21)” by Brad Thor19. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds20. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDigging deep: Archaeology team uncovers Mammoth Cave's pastMore charges brought in BG kidnapping/rape caseRepublic out, Scott back as city trash haulerTennessee man admits guilt in BG rape caseHudson walking own path to volleyball successKristie HudsonNearly 400 apartments planned for Plano areaRoger MurphyHousing Authority 'Dream' leads to more affordable homesInfinity Pipeline planning move to Southwest Parkway Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. State News Paul holds commanding fundraising advantage in Senate race Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship Kentucky GOP overtakes Democrats in voter registration Suit challenges new law on training for future constables Governor updates efforts to overcome town's water shortage National News AP News Summary at 2:24 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: July 17, Disneyland's opening day Huasos reciben bendición en Santuario Nacional de Maipu AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation' Biden's Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections Biden vows 'strong' climate action despite dual setbacks Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Rock Steady Boxing 1249 U.S. 31 W Bypass, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)799-3667 Website Massage Fix 941 Lehman Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)904-3474 Website J B Electric 925 Searcy Way, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)793-0189 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView