1. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci

2. “The It Girl (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Ruth Ware

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

4. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand

5. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Gabrielle Zevin

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

7. “The Best Is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber

8. “The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy: The Summer I Turned Pretty; It’s Not Summer Without You; We’ll Always Have Summer” by Jenny Han

9. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

10. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover

11. “Escape” by James Patterson and David Ellis

12. “The Measure: A Novel” by Nikki Erlick and Julia Whelan

13. “Heaven Official’s Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 3” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, ZeldaCW and tai3_3

14. “A Magic Steeped in Poison” by Judy I. Lin

15. “Chrysalis” by Lincoln Child

16. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

17. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)” by Jenny Han

18. “Rising Tiger (Scot Harvath Series #21)” by Brad Thor

19. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds

20. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune

