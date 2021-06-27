1. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

2. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner

3. “Ace of Spades (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

4. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley

5. “Lore” by Alexandra Bracken

6. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

7. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir

8. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner

9. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry

10. “Cemetery Boys” by Aiden Thomas

11. “The Other Black Girl (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Zakiya Dalila Harris

12. “The First 21 (Signed Book)” by Nikki Sixx

13. “The Ones We’re Meant to Find (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Joan He

14. “Today Tonight Tomorrow” by Rachel Lynn Solomon

15. “Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica’s Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night” by Julian Sancton

16. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami

17. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

18. “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren

19. “Yolk (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Mary H.K. Choi

20. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston