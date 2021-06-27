1. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
2. “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
3. “Ace of Spades (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
4. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley
5. “Lore” by Alexandra Bracken
6. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
7. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir
8. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner
9. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
10. “Cemetery Boys” by Aiden Thomas
11. “The Other Black Girl (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Zakiya Dalila Harris
12. “The First 21 (Signed Book)” by Nikki Sixx
13. “The Ones We’re Meant to Find (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Joan He
14. “Today Tonight Tomorrow” by Rachel Lynn Solomon
15. “Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica’s Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night” by Julian Sancton
16. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 1” by Gege Akutami
17. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
18. “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren
19. “Yolk (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Mary H.K. Choi
20. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston