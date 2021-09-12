1. “The Hawthorne Legacy (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series #2)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

2. “This Bright Future: A Memoir (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Bobby Hall

3. “Beautiful World, Where Are You (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Sally Rooney

4. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

5. “Matrix (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Lauren Groff

6. “Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You: Poems” by Misha Collins

7. “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire” by Rick Ross

8. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

10. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 29” by Kohei Horikoshi

11. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

12. “Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin and Free” by Susan Peirce Thompson

13. “Walking Miracle: How Faith, Positive Thinking, and Passion for Football Brought Me Back from Paralysis ... and Helped Me Find Purpose (Signed Book)” by Ryan Shazier and Larry Platt

14. “Forgotten in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (In Death Series #53)” by J.D. Robb

15. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

16. “Hooky (Signed Book)” by Miriam Bonastre Tur

17. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 9” by Gege Akutami

18. “Punk 57” by Penelope Douglas

19. “Gustavo, the Shy Ghost (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Flavia Z. Drago

20. “L.A. Weather: A Novel” by María Amparo Escandón