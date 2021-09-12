1. “The Hawthorne Legacy (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series #2)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
2. “This Bright Future: A Memoir (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Bobby Hall
3. “Beautiful World, Where Are You (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Sally Rooney
4. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 2” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
5. “Matrix (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Lauren Groff
6. “Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You: Poems” by Misha Collins
7. “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire” by Rick Ross
8. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 4” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
10. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 29” by Kohei Horikoshi
11. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
12. “Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin and Free” by Susan Peirce Thompson
13. “Walking Miracle: How Faith, Positive Thinking, and Passion for Football Brought Me Back from Paralysis ... and Helped Me Find Purpose (Signed Book)” by Ryan Shazier and Larry Platt
14. “Forgotten in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (In Death Series #53)” by J.D. Robb
15. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
16. “Hooky (Signed Book)” by Miriam Bonastre Tur
17. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 9” by Gege Akutami
18. “Punk 57” by Penelope Douglas
19. “Gustavo, the Shy Ghost (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Flavia Z. Drago
20. “L.A. Weather: A Novel” by María Amparo Escandón