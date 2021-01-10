1. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta M.D.
2. “Light of the Jedi (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Star Wars: The High Republic)” by Charles Soule
3. “Lore” by Alexandra Bracken
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
5. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
6. “A Test of Courage (Star Wars: The High Republic)” by Justina Ireland and Petur Antonsson
7. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas
8. “Better Luck Next Time” by Julia Claiborne Johnson
9. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
11. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
12. “Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America (Signed Book)” by Stacey Abrams
13. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
14. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
15. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab
16. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel
17. “The Liar’s Dictionary” by Eley Williams
18. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
19. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
20. “The Viscount Who Loved Me (Bridgerton Series #2) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
